Central AL Forecast: Getting warmer, more summer-like weather coming

Our weather pattern starts to change today as the upper-level low that dominated our forecast the last couple of days moves out. We’ll still see a small chance of showers and temperatures that will warm up to near average for late May. Look for the best rain chances in our southern counties with temperatures around the region reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. There could be some small changes to temperatures and rain coverage depending on how fast the low kicks out, so stay tuned to the forecast.

Friday and for the weekend ahead, temperatures keep warming up and rain chances start to rise, too. Friday morning could see some showers and storms roll through the area as a warm front lifts to the north. This weekend, warm and humid air from the south streams in and a more summer-like pattern sets up with afternoon showers and storms. Highs will rise to the mid and upper 80s both weekend days.

More of the same for the unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day, temperatures jump to the mid and upper 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms around. This general trend continues for Tuesday as a very typical summertime pattern persists in the Deep South.