Central AL Forecast: Getting even warmer and staying dry, eyeing Friday rain chances

The temperature trend over the next couple of days will continue to show an upward tick in our highs and lows each day. Today, we started near 60 this morning and this afternoon we’ll look for highs a few degrees warmer than yesterday, topping out in the low 80s.

Wednesday looks even warmer, so add a couple of degrees to your top temperatures today and that’s what we’ll feel tomorrow. Most of us will see mid 80s with plenty of sunshine and some clouds mixed in.

Thursday will be a transition day as more humidity returns to the forecast ahead of our next weather maker. It looks like at least some rain may be possible during the afternoon and evening, with more rain chances showing up on Friday.

An approaching cold front and a potential low pressure area over the Gulf will contribute to our rain chances Friday and Saturday. There are still details to work out regarding rain coverage and potential storms, so stay tuned to the forecast closely. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler due to the rain and clouds. We start the drying-out process by Sunday.