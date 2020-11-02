Central AL Forecast: Frost Advisory tonight; Cool & Quiet week ahead

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Central Alabama until 7 AM tomorrow morning. Temperatures are again likely to drop quickly overnight, with morning lows expected in the mid to upper 30s. Those with plants or crops are encouraged to take protective measures to keep them safe!

For tomorrow, high pressure remains the dominant factor in our weather, keeping things quiet & cool across Alabama. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer compared to today with highs expected in the upper 60s. All sunshine with no chance of rain.

Our next chance of rain won’t be until Saturday, with just a small 20% chance of showers. As for the rest of this week, not much will change except for the temperatures. We’ll see a gradual warming trend day-by-day with highs back into the 70s Wednesday, & staying in the 70s through Friday.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Eta has rapidly intensified in the past 24 hours into Major Hurricane Eta–a powerful category 4 hurricane with max winds at 130 mph. Eta set to make landfall within the next 36 hours in Northern Nicaragua, with impacts extending Northward into Honduras. Eta is now the 12th hurricane of 2020, and the 5th major hurricane (cat. 3+) this year. This will be a devastating storm for the region, with gratuitous rainfall on the order of 25-35” possible as well as mudslides.

What’s changed about Eta’s forecast is what is expected to happen after landfall. As the storm decays farther inland, the remnants of it are now expected to begin lifting Northward Friday/Saturday into the Western Caribbean, potentially re-strengthening & tracking towards Cuba. Because of the high uncertainty with this forecast, we now can’t say for sure whether or not this could impact the US. If it does, it wouldn’t be for at least another week. Stay tuned to the forecast later this week for more updates!