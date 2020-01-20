Central AL Forecast: FRIGID temperatures to star the week

The cold temperatures we’ve felt since the middle of December are back to start this week. We woke up this morning with temperatures in the 20s and a northerly breeze that made it feel like the teens. This afternoon, if you are taking part in any of the MLK Day activities, please protect yourself from the cold. Afternoon temperatures will only get to the mid and upper 30s with a persistent northerly wind, so it will feel more like the 20s. At least we’ll have total sunshine all day long.



An interesting set up for late Monday and early Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance moves across the region. First of all, this will lead to increased clouds which will prevent our temperatures from dropping too far, we’ll also have more wind to aid in that effort. We’ll also have just enough moisture that we may see a few flurries very early Tuesday. No impacts are expected and most will miss this because of the timing very early in the morning. In any event, look for lows in the low 20s and highs in the low 40s for Tuesday.



After another cold morning for Wednesday, we’ll see some upward movement in our afternoon temperatures as some will crack the 50 degree mark. As we round out the week, Thursday into Friday, temperatures will continue to moderate and rain chances return to the forecast. Looks like the best window for rain will be late Thursday and into Friday with just rain and no thunderstorms expected.

