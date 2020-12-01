Central AL Forecast: Frigid temperatures persist, more sunshine today

Cold air has taken over the region in a big way. Yesterday the combination of cold air and enough moisture produced some sleet and light snow in parts of Central Alabama last night. Today, we woke up to some bone-chilling temperatures and we’ll feel the chill stay in the air this afternoon, despite lots of sunshine. Highs will only rise to the mid 40s with a lot less wind than we had yesterday. Tonight, temperatures will drop again and a hard freeze is likely. Temperatures will sit below freezing for several hours, bottoming out in the mid 20s.

Milder temperatures are ahead for Wednesday, but it’ll still be cooler than average. Highs will rebound back into the mid 50s with lots of sunshine. We’ll watch an upper-level disturbance move in early Thursday and a few showers are possible through the morning and early afternoon. We aren’t expecting much with only isolated coverage. Temperatures will not be cold enough to support any snow or sleet, just rain. A few lingering showers are possible Friday with clouds around and temperatures in the 50s.

The weekend looks drier with more sunshine, but the cooler temperatures stick around. Lows will settle near freezing and highs will rise to the mid 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.