Central AL Forecast: FRIGID start, “warming up” this afternoon

We started off with brutally cold temperatures, and in some places, record-breaking low temps for this date. The good news is, it won’t stay cold like it did yesterday. We’ll recover into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. The sunshine does give way to clouds by later this afternoon and evening as an upper-level disturbance moves in. With the clouds around, look for temperatures to settle near the freezing mark or just below Thursday morning.



For tomorrow, rain chances enter the picture again. These chances look fairly meager, but most spots could see some very light rain through the afternoon and evening. With the clouds, don’t expect the kind of warm-up we had yesterday as temperatures only make it to the mid and upper 40s. Rain and clouds move out tomorrow night, setting up a nice end to the week and weekend ahead.



Sunshine and cooler than average temperatures are ahead for Friday and for the weekend ahead. We’ll start off above-freezing Friday morning, warming up to the low and mid-50s by Friday afternoon. Temps do dip to the freezing mark and below Saturday morning with highs back in the upper 50s and near 60 Saturday afternoon. Temperatures continue to warm slightly Sunday and as we start next week on Monday.

