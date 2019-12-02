Central AL Forecast: Frigid start to the week

Cold air is rushing into Central Alabama and temperatures will be very cold as we start the week. Winds will be gusty at times, which will make it feel even colder. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to low 40s, with feels like temperatures in the 30s most of the day. Clouds will linger during the evening and overnight, but temperatures will still plummet to the upper 20s for most by Tuesday morning.



Tuesday and Wednesday won’t be quite as cold as Monday, but still cooler than average for the beginning of December. Highs will range from the low 50s to upper 50s for the next two days with overnight temperatures not as cold either. We’ll also see more sunshine both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.



The warming trend continues on Thursday with more sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Rain chances will increase Thursday night and Friday, but only light to moderate rain is expected with dry air being stubborn to move out of the region by the time the front arrives. Another shot of cooler air is expected by next weekend.

