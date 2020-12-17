Central AL Forecast: Frigid air invades again; Quiet end to the week

COLD AIR STRIKES AGAIN…another push of cold air has made its way South into Alabama, and temperatures are in the 40s this afternoon. On the plus side, this frigid air originating from Canada is bone-dry, so the clouds have finally started lifting & most of us are finally seeing this foreign object called the Sun again! Unfortunately, a clear sky means a quicker route to freezing temperatures tonight…

We’re expecting most spots to drop below freezing after roughly midnight tonight. By sunrise tomorrow, a majority of places across Central AL will be in the upper 20s. As always, when temperatures drop below freezing, remember the “THREE P’S: Pipes, Plants, and Pets. For those with sensitive plumbing, remember to let your faucets drip overnight to prevent those pipes from bursting. Also, remember to bring inside any sensitive plants or pets for necessary protection.

Heading into tomorrow, we’ll close out the work week with a rather quiet, easy day. Clear & sunny tomorrow morning, a few clouds late in the afternoon. Highs just a hair below-average tomorrow in the low 50s. Light Northeast breeze at 5 mph, NO chance of rain. Cold again for tomorrow night, but we will not likely drop below freezing with lows in the mid 30s.

For Saturday, the rain will likely hold off for much of the day, & the sky will remain mostly to partly sunny during much of the afternoon. Temperatures at most getting in the 50s. Late in the evening, a shallow area of low pressure will bring increasing clouds & a small chance for showers, which should continue into Sunday. Because we stay North of the warm front, NO thunderstorms (let alone severe weather) expected–should just be a light splash of showers, fading away late Sunday evening.

Looking ahead to early next week, our best chance for an at least comfortable day outside will be Tuesday, with a sunny sky & afternoon highs in the 60s.

Beyond our Storm Team 7 Day Forecast, long-range guidance is hinting at another strong plunge of polar air Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, which could drop temperatures back into the 20s, potentially the teens. Of course, because this is still over a week from now, we can’t say with certainty whether or not we’ll get THIS cold, but right now it’s within the realm of possibility. We’ll be keeping an eye on how this trend shifts in the coming days. Stay tuned!

