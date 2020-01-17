Central AL Forecast: Frigid Air Has Arrived; Stays Cold This Week

RIGHT NOW: FRIGID AIR HAS ARRIVED…colder temperatures are now showing up across Central Alabama this morning after last night’s cold front swept through. Many spots are in the 30s just after sunrise. Winds have turned from South to North in the front’s wake, and we’ll stay breezy through the rest of the day.

TODAY: Chilly, sunny & windy. Winds sustained out of the North at 10 to 15 mph, leading to wind chills in the 30s. Actual highs today in the mid 40s.

TONIGHT: BRUTALLY COLD…winds prevail out of the North, funneling in more cold air into Alabama. After sunset, wind chills drop into the 20s, eventually into the teens after midnight. Actual low temperatures by sunrise in the mid 20s. Limit time outside as much as possible. If you have sensitive plumbing, wrap up your pipes to prevent any bursts from happening.

TOMORROW-WEDNESDAY: Staying sunny & very cold. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s. Hang in there, folks!

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, rebounding temperatures. Even though we’ll stay chilly, lows will FINALLY climb above freezing for Thursday morning. Partly cloudy for Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Decent chance for scattered showers. Our next front should be sweeping through on Friday, prompting a good chance for rain throughout the day. Staying cool, but not too cold. Highs in the 50s, lows in the mid 40s. Rain chance already up to 60%.