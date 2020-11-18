Central AL Forecast: Freezing this morning, temperatures moderate through the week

This morning we felt the coldest temperatures of the week, with a handful of places hitting the freezing mark before the sun came up. It will be another sunny but cool day with highs only making it to the low and mid 60s again. We’ll basically see highs a degree or two lower than what we felt yesterday. Temperatures won’t be as cool tomorrow with lows in the mid and upper 30s and highs in the mid 60s.

A substantial change on Friday sees our pattern flip from northwesterly flow in the upper levels to more of a westerly flow. This will lead to much milder temperatures through the region. Morning lows will drop to the 40s instead of the 30s. Highs on Friday will reach the mid and upper 60. Even warmer temperatures are expected for the weekend ahead with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s, and highs in the low 70s.

As we start next week, another cold front will sweep through the Deep South. The timing and impacts are still a bit murky at this time, but we’ve put rain chances in the forecast for Monday.

In the Tropics: Iota will weaken as it moves west through Central America and into the Pacific over the next 24 hours. The rest of the tropics are quiet this morning.