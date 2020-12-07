Central AL Forecast: Freezing temps tonight; Gradually warming back up this week

Hope everyone has managed to stay warm out there today! Wind chills as expected have remained in the 30s & 40s all day long after another push of cold air entered the region late last night. Despite the sunshine, actual temperatures topped out only in the upper 40s across the region.





Overnight tonight, we’re expecting temperatures to drop below freezing after midnight. As we talked about last week, remember the “THREE P’S: Pipes, Plants, and Pets”. We’ll be looking at upper 20s early tomorrow morning for our low temperatures just before sunrise. Fortunately, this should be the only day this week where we see sub-freezing temps…





For tomorrow, it’ll be another quiet afternoon as high pressure gains control. Calm winds with mostly sunshine. It will be just a hair warmer in the afternoon with highs in the 50s.

As the week goes on, temperatures will improve day-by-day. Wednesday & Thursday afternoon should feel pretty decent as afternoon highs climb into the 60s…in the sunshine, it should feel pretty good by December standards!

Rain chances will also hold off for the time-being as well–not expecting anything major until Saturday. With that, as of right now, we are not expecting any thunderstorms to develop–should just be a quick push of rain in the morning & that’s about it. Behind the rain Saturday, yet another push of cold air will drop temperatures back down to the 30s & 40s Sunday & Monday.

That's all for now! Have a good night!