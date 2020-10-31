Central AL Forecast: Freeze Watch in effect; Tropical Depression 29 Forms

Don’t forget…we’re falling back to standard time tonight! We lose an hour of daylight in the afternoon but gain it in the morning.

Another cool shot of air arrives Sunday night, and this one looks more significant. The coldest air of the fall season will be felt to start the week. A Freeze Watch is in effect for tomorrow night/Monday morning for our Northern tier of counties, & up into the Tennessee Valley. Look for morning lows in the mid 30s Monday morning, with a few places in our northern counties possibly getting close to freezing. Monday afternoon won’t be warm at all, despite a lot of sunshine. Highs will only reach the mid and upper 50s. Even colder temperatures are possible Tuesday morning with more mid to upper 30s overall, but a few places flirting with freezing. A warming trend start for the middle of the week with closer to average temperatures by Wednesday.

In the Tropics: Yes, we have one more month of this hurricane season to go, and we are tracking Tropical Depression 29. The good news is, it looks like the pattern won’t be favorable for this storm to impact the Gulf coast, but we’ll stay on top of it.