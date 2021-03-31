Central AL Forecast: Freeze Watch in effect as temperatures plummet to the 30s tonight

As we expected, we had our fair share of heavy rain & thunderstorms earlier today all across Central Alabama. The threat of severe weather for us has now ended, and the rain we’re seeing now will gradually taper off tonight as cold air comes rushing in behind the cold front…

A Freeze Watch is in effect for all of Central Alabama until 9 AM tomorrow. Temperatures will drop quickly into the 30s after sunset tonight with a steady North wind at 10 mph. Damage to crops & sensitive plants is possible as frost likely develops across our Northern counties near places like Gadsden, Cullman, and Hamilton. If possible, bring any sensitive vegetation indoors. If not, remember to cover any sensitive plants left outdoors overnight.

Again, lows tonight will be coldest across the Northern half of Central Alabama, with our Northern towns most likely to hit 32 by sunrise. Otherwise, mid 30s for a majority of the area with a clearing sky tonight as the rain subsides.

During the day tomorrow, sunshine will make a joyous comeback to the region, although blustery conditions will persist as winds remain Northerly at 10 to 15 mph. High temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s at best, so a thicker jacket will absolutely come in handy as you head out tomorrow.

We’ll need to be mindful of our plant friends for at least the next three days. A hard freeze is expected early Friday morning with lows expected in the middle 20s to lower 30s. Lows will again flirt with the freezing mark Saturday morning as well.

Fortunately, however, there will be a gradual rebound back to near-average temperatures during the day over the weekend. Our Easter Sunday looks gorgeous & comfortable with highs in the lower 70s expected. Also, sunshine will stay dominant for at least the next WEEK with no significant rainfall expected for the next 7 days.

