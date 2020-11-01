Central AL Forecast: Freeze Warning in effect tonight; Cool & Dry week ahead

Hope everyone enjoyed their extra hour of sleep last night! We officially changed to Central Standard Time (CST) at 1 AM this morning. The first day of November got off to a quiet start in Alabama this morning, and the weather has remained quiet & pretty all day long with abundant sunshine. Unbeknownst to us, a cold front has in fact passed through the region, and temperatures are set to start plummeting tonight in the front’s wake.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Northern half of Central Alabama until 8 AM tomorrow. Temperatures are likely to drop quickly overnight…expect to see 40s after 8 PM, followed by 30s after 2 AM. Most of us tomorrow morning will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in the low/mid 30s at sunrise. Remember the 3 P’s: pipes, plants, and pets! Protect all accordingly.





For tomorrow, a very strong area of high pressure is set to settle over the region. This will keep the sky cloud-free all day long. However, don’t expect temperatures to warm up very much. Highs tomorrow expected to only crest in the upper 50s. Light North wind prevailing at 5 to 10 mph.

For the rest of the upcoming week, our weather stays on easy-mode! High pressure will continue to remain the dominant factor, with very limited rain chances and lots of sunshine. This brief spell of cold (at least by November standards) will be rather short-lived. Day-by-day, we’ll see a gradual warming trend as the week progresses. Expect to see highs back in the 70s by Wednesday, as well as lows back in the 40s. For next weekend, the overall pattern looks to be favoring more cloud cover & maybe some hit-and-miss sprinkles. Putting small 20% rain chances in the forecast for Saturday & Sunday.





In the tropics, we amazingly have yet another tropical storm we’re watching in the Caribbean. Right now, Tropical Storm Eta is poised to continue its track West in the coming days, likely strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall Tues/Wed in Nicaragua/Honduras. If strengthening occurs, Eta would become the 12th hurricane in the Atlantic this year.

2020 has been an almost unprecedented year for tropical activity in the Atlantic. As you already know, we’ve plunged well into the Greek alphabet for storm names this year–something that hasn’t happened in 15 years. 2005 was also the last year we saw 28 named tropical storms in total. What sets this year’s activity apart is just how “rapid-fire” storm development has been…

Tropical Storm Eta formed last night, becoming the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.



This ties the record for most named storms in an Atlantic season, set in 2005.



2020 reached this mark 59 days earlier than 2005. pic.twitter.com/VcbD16qnBc — Sam Lillo (@splillo) November 1, 2020

For perspective…Eta, our 28th named storm, developed 59 days EARLIER than when 2005 saw it’s 28th storm. Also, if we see a Tropical Storm Theta later this year, that would mean 2020 would become the most active season ever on record in the Atlantic. Given how many incredulous things have happened this year, I wouldn’t doubt it happening!

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!