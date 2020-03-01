Central AL Forecast: Flooding rainfall possible through early Thursday

RIGHT NOW: It’s been a nice and warm end to the weekend. Temperatures rose to the upper 60s. Cloud cover is going to increase throughout the evening, keeping our temperatures fairly mild. It’s possible we see a few showers after midnight.

MONDAY: By Monday morning, the rain is back. Expect light to moderate rainfall for the first half of the day, with scattered showers possible in the evening as well. Temperatures will be mild and in the low 50s and in the upper 60s by the afternoon.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: As an upper level low pressure system nears the area, a cold front is going to stall across the region. Unfortunately, this is the setup for a prolonged rain event. Waves of rain will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with embedded thunderstorms possible. Rainfall totals could top between 4-6 inches! On Wednesday, it is possible we see stronger to severe thunderstorms, mainly south of Interstate 20 in the afternoon and into the early evening. This is when the front will finally start pushing to the south. Warm temperatures persist Tuesday. But, it’ll be getting colder on Wednesday with temperatures remaining in the 50s.

END OF THE WEEK: Rain will persist early Thursday. But, will clear out by the afternoon. Drier weather in place from Thursday and into next weekend. Cool start and in the 30s on Thursday morning. But, afternoon temperatures will be mild and spring-like at the end of the week and on Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s, low 70s with plenty of sunshine!