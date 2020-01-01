Central AL Forecast: Flooding possible with prolonged rain event

RIGHT NOW: The year 2020 started out on a dry note. But, that’s going to be short lived as we get closer to Thursday. Expect cloud cover to increase throughout the remainder of the day and temperatures will only fall in the mid to upper 40s this evening.

THURSDAY: Ahead of a deep upper level system approaching from the west, we are going to see a steady stream of wet weather across the area on Thursday. Winds will gradually shift out of the shower and heavy rainfall will continue on and off throughout the day. Temperatures start off in the mid to upper 40s and will slowly climb to the low 60s. Rainfall totals will be impressive and will be around 2 to 3 inches. But, upwards of 4 to 5 inches where the heavier bands setup. There is a FLOOD WATCH in effect for this event along and north of the I59/20 corridor. This means that creeks, streams, rivers and low-lying areas could flood. Embedded thunderstorms will be possible to our south. But, for the most part, a cool and stable air mass will be in place across the area and that will limit any potential for severe weather.

FRIDAY: We will see a brief break from the rain early on Friday as a cold front nears the area. But, on and off showers will persist through the majority of the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s through much of the day. Showers will increase in coverage throughout the day as the cold front moves through Friday into Saturday.

WEEKEND: It’s going to be much colder and breezy once the front moves through on Saturday. With colder air moving in, there is a chance we see a brief wintry mix to our north, mainly for North Alabama and the Tennessee Valley. Expect a few stray showers early Saturday and skies will be mostly cloudy. Cloud cover will slowly erode away and our temperatures will be dropping. We should see our afternoon highs only in the low 40s and it’ll be very breezy. Sunny skies return on Sunday and into next week and we hang on to the colder temperatures with morning lows in the low 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s, low 50s.

