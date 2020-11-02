Central AL Forecast: First freezing temperatures of the fall

We’ve got the coldest temperatures of the season so far this morning with some spots near freezing. The only reason some areas aren’t at the freezing mark is because of some northerly wind. Expect the wind to relax a bit today and cool temperatures to stick around, despite lots of sunshine. We’ll see highs in the mid and upper 50s this afternoon.

Get ready for another cold night and early morning Tuesday as temperatures approach the freezing mark. With lighter wind, some areas of patchy frost are possible, especially if you live north of I-20. Afternoon temperatures will be a little warmer, but we’ll stay below average with highs only in the mid 60s.

The rest of the week with feature periods of clouds and steadily warming temperatures. Highs for the beginning of November should be in the low 70s, which we’ll feel for Wednesday. But by the end of the week, temperatures will trend a little warmer than that, in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances are basically nil, so dry weather will persist through the week.

In the Tropics: We have Eta in the Caribbean, our 28th named storm of the season. The good news is, this storm looks to stay well south of the Gulf, so no need to worry about this one. We’ll keep our eyes on the tropics with one month left in the hurricane season.