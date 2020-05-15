Central AL Forecast: Few rain chances, warmer temps heading to the weekend

Basically a carbon copy of yesterday for today’s forecast, except rain chances may be a little bit more widespread. Expect mid 80s for high temperatures this afternoon with isolated showers in west Alabama. You may hear a rumble of thunder, but we don’t expect severe weather. As we close out the day and head into the weekend, expect a mild night with some clouds and lows in the low to mid 60s.

This weekend will feature the warmest temperatures of the year thus far, with highs likely getting into the upper 80s and low 90s. It will also feel a lot like summer as humidity starts to increase. With the influence of high pressure to our east, rain chances will stay pretty isolated, but with the heat and humidity building, there’s a chance for a few showers. Make sure you take precautions and stay hydrated if you plan to be outside in the heat this weekend.

As we start next week, temperatures will slack off a bit as rain chances increase on Monday. We’ll have some weak upper level energy plus a weak cold front move through the Deep South. Not expecting a ton of rain, but some showers and a few storms are possible. We dry out through the middle of the week with temperatures closer to average Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.