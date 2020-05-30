Central AL Forecast: Fantastic Weekend; Heating Up Next Week

Looking at a PERFECT weekend in the weather world here in Alabama! A steady North breeze (~10 mph) will funnel in dry air for the weekend, which means Lots of sunshine both today & tomorrow. High temperatures should get into the mid 80s–right on average for the end of May. The average high for today’s date is 84° in Birmingham.

As we move into next week, the subtropical ridge–a classic summertime weather feature–will start to take over. That means highs getting back into the 90s starting on Tuesday. Fortunately, though, for right now it looks like our chances for afternoon storms will be kept to a minimum. Rain chances not getting above 10% for the next 7 days.