Central AL Forecast: Fall weather continues to start the week

What an awesome weekend we had as fall finally arrived in Central Alabama. That beautiful weather continues for us to start the week. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature below-average temperatures with dry conditions. Highs will only make it to the mid 70s on Monday with lots of sunshine and a breezy afternoon. After a cool morning Tuesday, the afternoon will see more clouds but temperatures should remain in the mid 70s.

The dry weather won’t last as moisture from Tropical Storm Beta moves into the region. Impacts will start on Wednesday as showers start to show up in the forecast. The remnants of Beta will accelerate toward the region on Thursday bringing more rain and some storms with some gusty wind at times. We’ll be watching for the possibility of any flooding rain or other impacts as we get closer, so stay tuned to the forecast in the coming days.

In the Tropics: We’re obviously watching Beta closely, but the heaviest rain and wind impacts are expected along the Texas coast over the next day or so. Hurricane Teddy will move closer to Bermuda today and will accelerate north toward Canada. We’ll also watch for any other areas of tropical development.