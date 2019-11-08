Central AL Forecast: Fabulous Weekend, Rain Moving In Monday Night

RIGHT NOW: Starting off our second weekend of November COLD in Alabama this Saturday morning! Freeze Warnings remain in effect for all of our region until 8 AM. Right now temperatures are sitting in the 30s just before sunrise…bundle up!

TODAY: With a strong area of high pressure over the region, our weather today will be perfect for early November! Not a cloud in the sky. All sunshine with temperatures remaining cool. The wind will be calm, so if you’re in the sun it’ll feel great! Highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Dry air sticks around into the evening, keeping the sky clear and our weather calm. Chilly, but staying above freezing. Lows in the upper 30s by early Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: No major changes with our current pattern as we head into Sunday. Still anticipating abundant sunshine! Temperatures will be a tad bit warmer as well…highs going up to the mid 60s.

VETERAN’S DAY: Our next cold front should begin approaching from the Northwest as we head into Monday. Ahead of that front, moisture will begin increasing. That means mostly cloudy Monday afternoon, followed by light showers Monday night. Luckily, we are NOT anticipating any storms with this front. Temperatures remaining mild for mid-November…lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: As the COLD Canadian airmass comes in behind the front, there is a small chance of seeing flurries mixed with rain early Tuesday morning. DON’T get your hopes up too high though…it’s next to impossible that we see any snow accumulation. Also, we should not have to worry about any ice developing either…the incoming airmass will be dry enough for any precipitation to evaporate quickly after falling. Above all else, expect a COLD Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s all day long.

WEDNESDAY: Our first HARD FREEZE of the season is coming Wednesday morning. We are anticipating low 20s before sunrise. Be ready to take necessary measures to protect your pipes! Fortunately, we’ll climb above freezing Wednesday afternoon as highs reach the upper 40s.