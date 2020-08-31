Central AL Forecast: Extreme Humidity Tomorrow; More Storms Expected

Hope everyone had a great start to the week! Summer is NOT letting up as we close out the month of August–made it to 91° for our high temperature today at the Birmingham airport. We did see plenty of scattered thunderstorms develop as well as the oppressive humidity still dominates the region.

Forecast Snapshot–August 31st, 2020

That humidity will stick around both tonight & tomorrow thanks to prevailing Southerly winds pumping moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico. Not only does that boost our rain chances in the short term, but it’s also what makes it feel so downright nasty outside. The dew points will be into the mid & upper 70s tomorrow, which is extremely high even for this time of year. As actual temperatures climb into the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon, it will feel more like the low 100s with the humidity factored in. Plan to drink extra water tomorrow if you plan on being outdoors in the sunshine!

Our only saving grace from the heat will come in the form of thunderstorms, which will be likely again in the heat of the day tomorrow. Putting tomorrow’s rain chance at 70% areawide. As always with pop-up summer storms, brief damaging winds & frequent lightning will be possible. Should thunder roar, remember to head indoors!

Starting late-Tuesday/early Wednesday, a patch of drier air is expected to move in from the South. While this won’t help lower temperatures, it will put our rain chances on hold for the second half of the week. Expect to see more sunshine than not starting Wednesday afternoon, lasting through Friday. Staying HOT as well–highs in the low/mid 90s much of the week as well.

In the tropics, after Hurricane Laura ravaged much of Louisiana & Arkansas, we’re now closing in on having our 14th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season. Earlier this afternoon, Tropical Depression Fifteen formed about 100 miles Southeast of Myrtle Beach, SC.

This area of low-level circulation is expected to become Tropical Storm Nana overnight tonight. Fortunately, Nana will NOT pose a threat to the mainland US, tracking NE into the North Atlantic & curving out to sea.

We also have an undeveloped Invest 99L in the Caribbean Sea. This disturbance has an 80% chance of becoming our next Tropical Depression. In all likelihood, this will NOT be a Gulf of Mexico storm, but of course that can change. We’ll be watching it as the week goes on.

Be sure to stay tuned for more forecast updates right here on cbs42.com!