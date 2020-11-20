Central AL Forecast: Even warmer temperatures today, this weekend

The warming trend continues to end the week as high pressure builds into the Deep South. We’ve seen a steady increase in temperatures since Wednesday, now we expect highs to reach near or just above 70 degrees with more bright sunshine through the day. Going into the weekend, temperatures will get even warmer as highs reach the low and mid 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will also increase steadily through the weekend.

Next week, our weather turns more active. A cold front will move into the Deep South on Monday, bringing more clouds but very isolated showers. Temperatures will trend a little lower because of the cloud cover. The front hangs out on Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance approaches. This will really bump up our rain chances for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Right now, it looks like this will just be rain with some scattered storms. If strong storms look more likely, we’ll let you know.

And early look at the Thanksgiving forecast: All the rain should clear out by Thursday with cool weather remaining behind. Morning temperatures look to be in the mid 40s with highs in the mid 60s.

In the Tropics: No tropical weather out there right now, and there is only a low chance of development with a couple of areas of interest. We’ll keep you posted.