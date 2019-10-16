Central AL Forecast: Cold start to the day Thursday

Cooler temperatures are settling in across the state. A cold front has made it through Central Alabama. Dry, cool air is streaming in from the northwest. Get ready for chilly temperatures tomorrow morning!

Look for a couple of days with generally below-average temperatures. We’ll start Thursday with lows in the low and mid-40s, temps about 6-8 degrees below our average. Highs will only rebound to the upper 60s and low 70s, again several degrees below our average for mid-October. Highs Friday will rebound closer to average in the mid-70s. Both Thursday and Friday will feature lots of sunshine!

By this weekend, more changes are ahead. The upper-level pattern starts to shift and our flow becomes more southerly. This will lead to at least some increase in our rain chances Sunday and for the start of the week on Monday, but it’s still too early to talk specifics, so stay tuned.

