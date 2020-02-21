Central AL Forecast: Dry weekend! More rain next week

RIGHT NOW: We’ve finally dried out! High pressure has built in across the region and that’s going to keep us dry through the weekend. Bundle up tonight. Clear skies will prevail and that’ll allow our temperatures to tumble. Our temperatures are going to fall into the 20s once again!

SATURDAY: After a cold start to the day, our temperatures will warm up to around seasonal averages. That means we will be in the upper 50s, low 60s by the afternoon. The sky will remain sunny and it’ll be a beautiful day.

SUNDAY: Our three day stretch of dry conditions continues through Sunday. Clouds will be increasing through the morning hours and into the afternoon. This is going to keep our temperatures out of the 20s to start the day. By the afternoon, we will be in the upper 50s, low 60s. While it wont be as beautiful outside as Saturday, at least it will be dry! Take advantage of the break in the rainfall because it is going to come to an end as we start next week.

NEXT WEEK: Rain is back in the forecast as our next disturbances approaches from the west. Rain will start during the early morning hours on Monday and continue on and off through the day. Right now, it does not look like this will be a heavy rain maker. Most spots shouldn’t pick up more than a half an inch. So, just expect a cloudy and wet day with light showers possible through Monday. With a few lingering showers early Tuesday morning, we will finally dry out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild and in the low to mid 60s on Tuesday. A cold front will bring us scattered showers on Wednesday, followed by much colder temperatures. We should be back in the 20s by Thursday morning.

