Central AL Forecast: Dry weather today, for the weekend

The sunshine returns today as we start a streak of dry weather. Despite the sunshine, temperatures remain cooler than average for the beginning of March. Highs should be in the low 60s, but we’ll stay south of that number today with afternoon temps only in the mid and upper 50s. Temperatures drop fast tonight and tomorrow morning under a clear sky. Morning lows will fall to the freezing mark and below for Saturday morning.



This weekend will look and feel a lot like the weekends the past month. Expect lots of sunshine with cooler than average temperatures Saturday afternoon; highs only in the upper 50s and near 60. We’ll see some increased cloud cover and milder temperatures for Sunday. Highs will reach the mid and low 60s, which is right on par with average for this time of year. But, just like we’ve seen for the last two months, our dry weather comes to an end quickly.



Rain chances ramp back up for the start of the workweek Monday. It looks like the rain will hold off until the evening hours. Once it does move in, rain chances continue through Tuesday and Wednesday. Chances for t-storms look low for Monday and Tuesday, but we may need to monitor potential storms for Wednesday.

