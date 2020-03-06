Central AL Forecast: Dry weather through the weekend!

RIGHT NOW: Finally, the sunshine has returned! A cold front has fully moved through the area and now we are feeling brisk winds out of the northwest. Our temperatures climbed to the upper 50s, low 60s. So, slightly cooler than seasonal averages. Expect a cold evening tonight with clear skies and temperatures falling into the low 30s.

WEEKEND: As cold air continues to push in across the area, our temperatures are going to be cold on Saturday morning. We will be in the low 30s. By the afternoon, we will see plenty of sunshine and see our temperatures climb to the upper 50s, low 60s. Dry and clear conditions persist through the weekend! We will be a little warmer on Sunday and feeling like Spring. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Cloud cover will increase overnight Sunday into Monday.

NEXT WEEK: While we will see a dry weekend, rain is back on Monday into Tuesday. Right now, it looks like we will see an unsettled weather pattern with repeat light showers in the forecast. The good news is for now, it does not appear flooding will be an issue with this next rain maker. Monday will be dry and rain will hold off until around midnight. Cloud cover will increase and our temperatures will be warm and in the upper 60s, low 70s. Showers will track into the area closer to midnight. On and off showers will linger through the week. But, through midweek, rainfall totals should only be around 1 inch. Models are hinting at a more widespread rain event with storms by the end of the week and higher rainfall totals.

