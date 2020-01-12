Central AL Forecast: Dry weather returns Sunday

RIGHT NOW: After an active day of severe weather, we are going to start to dry out this evening. Unfortunately, widespread clean up will be going on because of widespread trees down. Also, three people lost their lives in Pickens County after extensive damage from a likely tornado. Crews with the National Weather Service Birmingham Office will survey the damage and give an official EF rating in the coming days.

For the remainder of the evening, drier air will settle in across the state. Winds will shift out of the west/northwest and they will gradually start to weaken. Our temperatures will cool into the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: We will see the sunshine at times tomorrow. It’ll start off cooler and in the mid 40s, which is still relatively mild for this time of year. By the afternoon, we will see our temperatures climb into the low 60s. Cloud cover will increase later in the evening ahead of our next round of rain. So, enjoy our one dry day this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Unsettled weather is going to be the theme of the start of the week. This is because of the strong cold front that moved through the area will stall to our south and start to lift back up to the north. Unfortunately, there is no large scale weather pattern to move the front out of the area. So, this will be the focus of unsettled weather through early next week. Mild temperatures will stick around through mid week with morning lows only dipping into the 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. On and off showers, with possibly a few thunderstorms, will persist through Wednesday. Drier conditions on Thursday before another storm system moves into the area next weekend.