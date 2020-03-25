Central AL Forecast: Dry weather and a big warm up to close the week

After the stormy day yesterday, we get a break in the action for the rest of the week and we’ll enjoy some sunshine and warming temperatures through the end of the week. Today a few lingering clouds are likely through the late morning hours, but by lunchtime and shortly after, we’ll start to see the sun come back out. Temperatures will warm up to the mid and upper 70s, above average for this time of year, but not close to the kind of temperatures we’ll see for the rest of the week.



Look for dry weather to continue Thursday and Friday with temperatures 12-15 degrees above average for late March. Highs will climb to the low and mid 80s for both days, with a mostly sunny sky on Thursday and a few more clouds on Friday. Get out and enjoy the warm and dry weather because it takes a turn for the upcoming weekend.



A cold front will approach on Saturday, moving through the area by late Saturday night and early Sunday. Right now, there looks to be enough energy for some thunderstorms to pop, but severe weather looks unlikely. This could change as we get closer to the weekend. After lingering showers Sunday, Monday looks much drier and cooler.

