Central AL Forecast: Dry, warm weather returns to the region

The remnants of Delta are moving away and our weather will get better starting today. Sunshine will make a comeback by the afternoon and temperatures will be warmer than average. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s for most spots this afternoon as clouds slowly erode. The warmer than average temperatures will persist on Tuesday too, but not as warm as today. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Dry weather with high pressure in control sticks around for the middle of the week and Thursday. Temperatures will run in the mid 80s during the afternoon with morning temperatures in the low to mid 50s to near 60, with the cooler air in the northern counties. A cold front will approach on Thursday night and Friday bringing a big shift in temperatures to the region. We’ll see high temperatures to end the week in the upper 60s, with the cool weather lasting through the weekend.

In the Tropics: Only one lone tropical wave is in the Atlantic, but it looks like this has a very low chance of developing. Other than that, the tropics are quiet after a busy week.