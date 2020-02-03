Central Al Forecast: Dry, warm start to the week with rain on the way

We’re starting off this week warm and dry, but the potential for rain and severe storms will be the main focus for us this week. Today should be pretty nice however, with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Southerly winds will pick up as well, so expect some breezy conditions through the day. Tonight, more clouds will stream in, and a few showers are also possible. Temperatures will be milder in the morning, only falling to the mid-50s to start Tuesday.



We start a streak of wet weather in the region on Tuesday as increased flow from the south and an upper-level disturbance combine to increase rain chances. We just expect showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder with temperatures in the upper 60s. The main challenge is nailing down severe storm threats on Wednesday. Right now, there’s still some uncertainty with the forecast, but if everything comes together, storms that could produce damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. Please stay to date with the forecast the next couple of days.



Showers remain in the forecast for Thursday, but it looks like drier and cooler weather returns to the forecast by Friday and the start of the weekend. Temperatures will drop on Thursday with the showers around, and if the temps drop enough, some of that rain could switch over to sleet late Thursday and early Friday. We’ll have to watch the temps very carefully early Friday morning, but by Friday afternoon we dry out with more sunshine around. Same goes for Saturday.

