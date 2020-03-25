Central AL Forecast: Dry, Very Warm Couple of Days Ahead

Hey everyone! Hope y’all are keeping it low-key and staying healthy.

We are done with the rain for the next couple of days as ridging takes over aloft. High pressure aloft means above-normal temperatures and dry conditions for the short term.

Tomorrow & Friday will be quiet, sunny and much warmer. Highs will easily get into the 80s across the whole region. More t-shirt weather!

Cloud cover should begin increasing once again Saturday ahead of our next front. We’ll see a few showers develop Saturday afternoon & evening, but nothing crazy. This next system shouldn’t be strong enough this far South to cause any big problems. Drying out by late-Sunday morning, and turning cooler. We’re back in the 60s & 70s for most of the day Sunday.

As we all know, April is very much severe weather season in Alabama, and already there’s some hints at more active weather Tuesday/Wednesday. Too early for specifics, of course, but long-range guidance is pointing towards a pretty deep trough developing early next week that could push a much stronger front through here. That’s something we’ll be watching in model trends over the next few days.

In the meantime, enjoy SPRING! Tomorrow & Friday should be fantastic.