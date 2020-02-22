Central AL Forecast: Dry until Monday

RIGHT NOW: It’s been a beautiful, cool Saturday! Temperatures remained in the 50s and high clouds are the only thing in the sky. High pressure is dominant across the region and that’s going to keep us dry through the weekend. Cloud cover will continue to build tonight. That’s going to keep our temperatures not quite as cold as where they were this morning. While we were in the 20s on Saturday morning, we will be in the mid to upper 30s on Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Our three day stretch of dry conditions continues through Sunday. Clouds will be increasing through the morning hours and into the afternoon. This is going to keep our temperatures out of the 20s to start the day. By the afternoon, we will be in the upper 50s, low 60s. While it wont be as beautiful outside as Saturday, at least it will be dry! Take advantage of the break in the rainfall because it is going to come to an end as we start next week.

NEXT WEEK: Rain is back in the forecast as our next disturbances approaches from the west. Rain will start during the early morning hours on Monday and continue on and off through the day. Right now, it does not look like this will be a heavy rain maker. Most spots shouldn’t pick up more than a half an inch. So, just expect a cloudy and wet day with light showers possible through Monday. With a few lingering showers early Tuesday morning, we will finally dry out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild and in the low to mid 60s on Tuesday. A cold front will bring us isolated showers on Wednesday, followed by much colder temperatures. We should be back in the 20s by Thursday morning.

