Central AL Forecast: Dry Tonight & Tomorrow; 80s Next Week

Happy Saturday, everyone! Feeling the benefits of FALL out there in Alabama this afternoon. We’ve had a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine, and with pleasant, near-average temperatures in the 70s.

For tonight, expect to see a clear sky after sunset with temperatures not quite as chilly as last night. Cooling to the 50s after 9 PM, morning lows tomorrow expected in the upper 40s/low 50s by sunrise.

For tomorrow, high pressure remains the dominant weather factor. Continuous sunshine all day long, as temperatures warm up by a few more degrees compared to today. Afternoon highs expected in the upper 70s across much of the region, while places farther South like Tuscaloosa & Alex City may reach 80°. Light Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

For the upcoming week, our forecast is favoring above-average temperatures and increasing humidity as upper-level ridging starts building over the South. Morning lows will go up into the 60s starting Tuesday, and afternoon highs will remain in the 80s all week long. Expect to see more cloud cover each day as the atmosphere gradually sees an increase in moisture.

Despite the extra moisture, rain chances look pretty sparse for a majority of the week. It won’t be until Friday that we see our rain chances go up to 30%. That means if anything, don’t expect to see anything more than a sprinkle for Monday through Thursday of this upcoming week.

In the tropics, we have a surface low in the Central Atlantic that’s very likely to become our next tropical depression of the season. As of this afternoon, the National Hurricane Center is giving it an 80% chance of development over the next 48 hours. If it develops enough to get a name, it could become Tropical Storm Epsilon–the 26th named storm of the 2020 season. It’s current forecast track remains uncertain at this time, but it does NOT look likely that it will impact the mainland US.

The NHC has also marked the Caribbean as an area worth watching, as current forecast guidance suggests that we may see development here later this week. Nothing expected in the short term, but there is a 30% chance of development sometime in the next 5 days. As with our previous disturbance, the forecast track is still up in the air.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!