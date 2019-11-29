Central AL Forecast: Dry today, warm Iron Bowl

After a gorgeous Thanksgiving, we’re expecting a warmer and more cloudy Black Friday. For all the Black Friday shoppers out there, clouds will hang out and temperatures will sit in the low and mid 60s for the afternoon. Despite the clouds, rain will stay away. Tonight the clouds will stick around and we’ll be milder overnight with lows in the upper 40s Saturday morning.



We’ve watched the Iron Bowl forecast all week fluctuate between rain chances and dry weather. Well right now, it looks like the forecast will stay dry for the majority of the day. Temperatures will be a little warmer than average for the last day of November, hitting the upper 60s and near 70. Rain does move in late, so be aware of the showers and a few rumbles of thunder during the evening Saturday and early morning on Sunday.



After the rain moves out Sunday morning, we’ll see drier air moves in by Sunday afternoon, setting up a very chilly start to next week. Temperatures Monday morning will start in the 30s with highs only in the upper 40s. Freezing temperatures are expected Tuesday morning with highs just a few degrees warmer than Monday, topping out in the low 50s. Morning and afternoon temperatures Wednesday will be just a few degrees warmer than Tuesday.

