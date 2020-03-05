Central AL Forecast: Dry through the weekend!

RIGHT NOW: A surface low is currently tracking to the east across the state. This is bringing us more rain today. But, as the low moves off to our east, we will FINALLY see the end to the showers from west to east this evening. The sky will slowly clear overnight, as well. This is going to allow our temperatures to fall into the 30s by Friday morning. So, get ready for a big cool down this evening!

FRIDAY: Sunshine is BACK! We will see abundant sunshine through the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will start off in the upper 30s, low 40s. By the afternoon, winds will be breezy and we will be in the mid to upper 50s.

WEEKEND: As cold air continues to push in across the area, our temperatures are going to be cold on Saturday morning. We will be in the low 30s. By the afternoon, we will see plenty of sunshine and see our temperatures climb to the upper 50s, low 60s. Dry and clear conditions persist through the weekend! We will be a little warmer on Sunday and feeling like Spring. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: While we will see a dry weekend, rain is back on Monday into Tuesday. Right now, it looks like we will see an unsettled weather pattern with repeat light showers in the forecast. The good news is for now, it does not appear flooding will be an issue with this next rain maker. Monday will be mostly dry. Cloud cover will increase and our temperatures will be warm and in the upper 60s, low 70s. Showers will track into the area closer to midnight. On and off showers will linger through the week. But, through midweek, rainfall totals should only be around 1 inch. Models are hinting at a more widespread rain event with storms by the end of the week.

