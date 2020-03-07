Central AL Forecast: Dry through Sunday, Rain back next week

RIGHT NOW: What a beautiful way to start out the weekend! Our temperatures climbed to upper 50s, with some locations near the mid 60s. Cirrus clouds were the only clouds in the sky. That will change a bit this evening as more cloud cover streams in from the west. A ridge of high pressure is dominant over the Deep South. This is keeping us dry. But, that’s going to change next week as the ridge slides to the east.

SUNDAY: Expect more cloud cover around for the second half of the weekend. Our winds will shift out of the south and this is going to help warm things up. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s to start out the day. By the afternoon, we will see our afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s! It’ll be a pleasant and dry end to the weekend.

MONDAY: Our dry streak will be coming to an end on Monday as we start, yet again, another unsettled weather pattern. Temperatures are going to be mild and start off in the mid to upper 40s. In the afternoon, we will be in the upper 60s and cloud cover will be on the rise. Rain will hold off until the evening hours. Light showers will be possible after dinner time, with the brunt of the wet weather holding off until Tuesday.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Light showers will continue on and off through Tuesday. Flooding should not be a concern with rainfall totals around a half an inch. When you don’t see the rain, expect it to be cloudy and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s. On Wednesday, scattered showers will continue and there’s a better chance for scattered thunderstorms as well. Spring-like temperatures in the low to mid 70s will be in place on Wednesday.

REST OF THE WEEK: Again on Thursday, scattered thunderstorms will be possible. Right now, it does not appear severe weather will be a main concern. However, localized flooding will be possible. Coverage of the rain will dial back a bit on Friday. But, it does look like we will remain unsettled into next weekend.

