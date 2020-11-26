Central AL Forecast: Dry Thanksgiving leads to more rain chances this weekend

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! We hope no matter how you decide to celebrate today, that you and your family stay safe and healthy. Weather should be just fine for the holiday, with areas north of I-20 seeing a good amount of sunshine. There will be some spots in our southern counties that stay shrouded in clouds for most of the day, but rain will stay away. So, if you have any plans for an outdoor meal, those plans can stay in place.

Friday, and through the weekend ahead, we stay with an up-and-down forecast. We’ll have scattered showers around tomorrow, but not the widespread rain we were advertising earlier this week. The better news is that Saturday looks dry for the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa. There might be a few clouds around, but with temperatures in the low to mid 60s, it should be perfect weather. Sunday will feature more rain chances as our pattern starts to change once again.

Heading into next week, our temperatures plummet to the lowest points we’ve seen so far this season. High temperatures on Monday will only sit near 50 with lows on Tuesday dropping into the 20s region-wide. The cold weather persists through the middle of next week.