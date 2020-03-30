Central AL Forecast: Dry start to the week, rain/storms tomorrow

We stay dry as we start the week with mild temperatures and more clouds. We’ll see temperatures peak in the mid and upper 70s, depending on the clouds during the afternoon. Chances of rain do increase late tonight and early on Tuesday as an area of low pressure, warm front and cold front all move into the Deep South. Right now, we’ll just call for showers during the overnight hours.



The low pressure looks to bisect the state, basically moving across the I-85 corridor to our south through tomorrow. This will keep the most unstable air to the south of us as well, limiting our severe weather chances and bringing just rain to the area. There’s always a chance this changes over the next 12-18 hours, and if it does, that could put more of our counties south of I-20 in an area favorable for stronger storms. We’ll let you know if that happens. In any event, rain should end by early afternoon, with drier, cooler air moving in.



For mid and late week, dry air rules with moderating temperatures each day through Friday. We’ll only see highs in the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday, which will be a few degrees below normal for the first day of April. Thursday will be slightly warmer with near average highs in the low 70s under a sunny sky. Friday, we’ll see a small chance of rain with mid 70s for high temperatures.

