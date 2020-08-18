Central AL Forecast: Dry, hot weather continues today, rain chances coming

Our weather stays dry today, all thanks to a front that settled along the I-85 corridor. Dry air will keep us mainly rain-free, with any sort of rain popping up and possibly drifting into our southern counties. With the dry weather and sunshine, our temperatures will spike into the low and mid 90s this afternoon. We do change things up tomorrow, with rain chances increasing as an upper-level trough slides into the region. Showers and storms look to fire up south of I-20 and east of I-65, but be ready for storms starting tomorrow.

More showers and storms will fire up on Thursday and Friday with more widespread coverage as well. Just like our typical summer storms, a few of these could produce some damaging wind gusts and small hail, so seek shelter if any of these pop up. Temperatures will be kept to the upper 80s because of the increased rain chances and cloud cover around during the day.

In the Tropics: We’re watching a couple of tropical waves in the Atlantic that show the potential for development over the next few days. These are nothing we’ll have to be worried about for a while, even if they form into something organized. Other than that, we have a quiet tropical scene for the first time in a while.