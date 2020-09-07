Central AL Forecast: Dry and warm Labor Day

The unofficial end to summer will feature a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, which is right at or just above average for the start of September. Humidity will stay under control, so if you have any plans for outside today, everything looks good. Basically a carbon copy of today for tomorrow with more sunshine.

By the middle of the week, humidity comes up a bit and a few showers are possible. Temperatures may trend a few degrees lower, too with more clouds around. This trend continues through the end of the week. Temperatures will end up in the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs with isolated rain chances through Friday. There’s not a lot of confidence in the forecast during this time frame, so changes are possible..stay tuned.

In the Tropics: We’re watching a couple of different areas of likely development and we should have our next two named storms soon. Those names will be Paulette and Rene. We’ll keep you updated on where these storms will go and if our weather will be impacted.