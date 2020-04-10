Central AL Forecast: Dry and cool through Saturday, eyeing severe weather Sunday

A couple of calmer and cooler days ahead as we keep our eyes on Sunday’s potential severe weather outbreak. We’ll see the clouds from this morning break up and provide a lot of sunshine for the afternoon. Don’t expect temperatures to warm up much. We’ll see highs only in the mid and low 60s, way below average for this time of year. Saturday will also be cool with lows in the low 40s and highs near 70 with clouds increasing.

Sunday, we’re watching for the potential of another, more robust round of severe weather to sweep through Central Alabama. As it stands now, the highest risk would be south of I-20 for us, with all modes of severe weather possible, including tornadoes, damaging wind and hail. There are still some details to iron out, including exact timing and how that could play a role in our impacts out of this. We want everyone through to be WEATHER AWARE and make a plan now for severe weather to move through.

Once the storms are done Sunday night, another round of cooler air is on the way as we start the week. Sunshine and temperatures near 70 for the afternoon are on the way for Monday. Slightly cooler temperatures and more clouds are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.