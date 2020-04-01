Central AL Forecast: Dry and cool for midweek

We’ve got a cool down for Central Alabama for the next 24 hours or so as temperatures started off in the low 40s and upper 30s this morning. We’ll see a decent recovery but stay below average for this time of year with high temperatures only reaching the mid 60s. At least we’ll still see lots of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures tonight will once again get cool with morning temperatures tomorrow falling to the low 40s again.



Thursday will be another dry day with some high and mid level clouds moving in. This will be a sign of a changing atmosphere but our cooler weather remains. We’ll only see highs in the low 70s and upper 60s tomorrow afternoon which is closer to average but still cooler than we’ve seen recently.



Warming temperatures and small rain chances are ahead for the end of the week and through the weekend. A weak cold front will move through and stall out across the Deep South. This will focus a few showers from Friday through the weekend ahead with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 70s. Our next best chance of rain shows up on Monday.

