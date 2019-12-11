Central AL Forecast: Dry and cool before next round of rain Friday

RIGHT NOW: It’s a beautiful but cold day across Central Alabama. Temperatures struggled to get out of the 40s. Any ice on overpasses and slick spots on the roads this morning will not be an issue for your evening commute. Tonight, skies will remain clear and temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s. So, another cold night in store.

THURSDAY: We will start the day off brisk with clear skies. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Temperatures will remain cool and in the low to mid 50s. While most of the day will be dry, we will be tracking our next chance for rain in the forecast late Thursday into Friday. The cloud cover we see fill in the sky by Thursday evening will be the first signs of our next weather system. Isolated showers will be possible late in the day on Thursday, mainly in East Alabama.

FRIDAY: Widespread showers will move in on Friday with periods of showers throughout the day lifting up from the south. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. But, no severe weather is expected. Rainfall totals look to be around one half an inch. Temperatures will be cool, starting off in the low to mid 40s and only climbing to the low to mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Rain clears out in time for the weekend. Cloud cover will linger. But, Saturday will be the sunnier of the two days. Temperatures remain near seasonal averages, starting off in the mid to upper 40s on Saturday and climbing to the mid to upper 50s. On Sunday morning, temperatures will be colder and dip into the mid 30s and rebounding into the mid 50s by the afternoon. We will stay dry until our next round of rain Monday.