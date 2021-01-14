Central AL Forecast: Drizzle before sunrise tomorrow; Cold, cloudy weekend

Getting the first taste of sunshine we’ve had in a few days out there! Clouds have finally lifted, and temperatures have warmed up nicely for the coldest month of the year. Most spots in Central Alabama topped out today in the upper 50s. Not quite as cold tonight with 40s before midnight, but expecting another quick cooldown tomorrow behind another cold front…

The front itself should pass through late tonight/early tomorrow, and will bring increasing clouds & very light showers across the area. Thankfully, these showers will be very short lived and we’ll be dry by sunrise tomorrow. Expecting overnight lows in the upper 30s tonight with a light SW breeze at 5 mph.

We’ll wake up tomorrow morning to sunny skies, but clouds will once again start building over the region after lunchtime. Temperatures will be noticeably colder with a light SW breeze at 10 to 15 mph. Only topping out tomorrow in the upper 40s/low 50s.

No big rain chances expected this weekend. While we were thinking yesterday that we’d see sunshine Saturday, we’re now expecting partly cloudy skies & cold temperatures to prevail. Still especially cold in the morning as lows drop to near-freezing (low 30s). Staying partly cloudy, cold & dry Sunday with lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, we’re looking at a gradual pattern shift that will favor better rain chances & not-as-cold temps, starting Wednesday & continuing into Thursday. Be prepared for wet weather mid-week next week.

That's all for now!