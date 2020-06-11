Central AL Forecast: Drier weather with more sunshine to end the week

A huge shift in our forecast starts today as the tropical air mass and rain we’ve dealt with the last three days moves out, and drier weather with more sunshine moves in. Humidity gets lost and temperatures will sit just near or below average for this afternoon. Highs will only reach the low and mid 80s today. And with the lower humidity, it’s going to feel so nice outside. Tonight, temperatures will drop again, falling to the upper 50s and low 60s by tomorrow morning; quite a refreshing start to Friday. Friday afternoon temperatures will get to the mid 80s with more sunshine.

No changes in our forecast for the weekend ahead as the pattern stays the same and sunshine and low humidity continue. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 60s in the morning to mid and upper 80s in the afternoon. This is fairly average for this time of year. The most important thing though, rain chances stay nil through Sunday.

There are some differences in long-range forecasts, all because of some changes in the upper-level pattern. An upper-level low will form to our north, with some forecast models bringing this low south. If that happens, our rain chances will increase as we start the week. However, right now, it appears we stay mostly dry through Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated on any changes.