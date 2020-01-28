Central AL Forecast: Drier, sunny today, more rain tomorrow

We started off today a lot cooler than yesterday with temperatures in the 30s with some near freezing. Morning fog lifted and temperatures are on the way up. We’ll see a decent amount of sunshine for this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s, pretty close to our averages for this time of year. Clouds will increase ahead of our next round of rain tonight with lows in the low 40s tomorrow morning.



Rain chances look possible on Wednesday, especially during the late morning and afternoon hours. Not everyone will see the rain and we don’t expect thunderstorms here, but rain chances will dominate most of the day. Look for clouds and temperatures in the low 50s for daytime highs. Thursday should be another dry day with some clouds lingering but a good amount of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid and upper 50s again.



Yes, we continue the unsettled weather pattern for the end of the work week and the start of the weekend. Rain chances move in Friday afternoon and stick around for Saturday. Temperatures will stay near 40 both mornings with highs in the low 50s both afternoons. It does look like we clear out the rain on Sunday.

