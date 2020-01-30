Central AL Forecast: Drier for today, but yet more rain chances Friday

The rain from yesterday is gone and we welcome a dry day to Central Alabama. But just like we’ve seen all week long, the dry weather does a 180 by tomorrow. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures rising to the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next chance of rain tomorrow. Overnight lows will only drop to the mid and low 40s Friday morning.



Just like we saw Wednesday, the rain chances for tomorrow will be very scattered with mostly light. Temperatures again will be near or just below average with highs in the low and mid-50s. Showers should clear out by the evening hours but clouds will remain, setting up a dry but cloudy start to the weekend. Highs will only reach the mid and upper 50s Saturday afternoon.



We change things around for Sunday with more sunshine and highs in the low and mid-60s. More dry and warm weather for Monday, but we welcome the clouds back to the region. You knew rain chances wouldn’t stay away for long; more showers are on the way for Tuesday.

