Central AL Forecast: Drier, cool air arrives, sunshine returns

After the severe storms yesterday, active weather takes a break for the most part this upcoming week. Clouds will linger this morning until drier air punches the clouds out and sunshine comes back. Expect highs very typical for this time of year, rising to the low and mid 70s with a breezy northerly wind developing. We’ll almost totally clear out tonight with temperatures dropping to the mid 40s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler with a small chance of showers late Tuesday and very early Wednesday as the cold front that passes us today lifts back to the north as a warm front. We don’t expect any thunderstorms with this, just some scattered showers south of I-20. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 60s with clouds increasing late and those showers overnight. Lows will fall to the upper 30s and low 40s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be even cooler with highs in the low and mid 60s.

The late portions of the week will be dry with moderating temperatures. Highs on Thursday will reach the low 70s with lots of sunshine. Friday will be even warmer with a few clouds around and highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances and a few thunderstorms are possible for Friday night and Saturday morning. We’ll keep you updated if these need to be watched for potential severe weather.