Central AL Forecast: Drier and warmer weather through the weekend

Related Content Central AL Forecast: Strong Storms Tomorrow as TS Beta Remnants Pass Through

We can finally stop saying Beta in reference to the former tropical cyclone that brought heavy rain to the Gulf coast and Deep South. The heavy rain has moved out and we’ll see a much drier day to close out the week. We’ll still stay cloudy with a couple of showers around as highs get warmer, rising to the upper 70s and near 80. We continue the warmer weather this weekend, and the mostly dry weather, too. Saturday should be all dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will jump to the mid 80s, near average for this time of year. Sunday will be similar, except for a few showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will again sit in the mid 80s in the afternoon.

Next week our cooler air comes back. On Monday, a cold front moves through the region with maybe a few showers or storms in the afternoon. There’s still some uncertainty with the rain chances as the front passes, so stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer. We are fairly confident in temperatures dropping below average by Tuesday, for both morning lows and afternoon highs. Dry weather will also accompany these cooler temperatures.

Tracking the Tropics: For the first time in a long time, we can say the tropics are quiet. We’ll continue to monitor the Atlantic during this historic 2020 hurricane season.